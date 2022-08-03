Aavin to roll out water bottles soon: Minister Nasar

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Minister for Milk and Dairy Development SM Nasar has announced that Aavin will soon begin producing water bottles.
The minister informed that since all the 28 Aavin milk production units consist water plants, the State would soon begin producing water bottles.
Also, he said talks are on to advertise films on Aavin milk packets as a revenue generating measure.
