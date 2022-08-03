Aavin milk packets row: Jayakumar seeks detailed probe

CHENNAI: AIADMK senior leader and former fisheries minister D Jayakumar on Wednesday demanded a detailed inquiry into the alleged weight loss of Aavin milk packets.
"A detailed probe should be conducted under a retired judge to get the facts to the people,” he said adding that the proposed departmental action will not get justice to the consumers. The former minister also alleged that the Aavin was selling at least 70 grams low weighing milk packets for every half a litre. Several crores of public money have been swindled and there should a fair investigation, Jayakumar said.
Jayakumar's statement came against the backdrop of Minister for Milk and Dairy Development SM Nasar, who claimed that the Opposition party giving baseless allegations with regard to Aavin milk packets for publicity.
The former minister alleged that due to the weightage loss of the Aavin milk packet, about five and a half liters of milk were suppressed every day, which has to reach the common people.
He also criticised the DMK government for its proposal to construct a pen shaped memorial for late chief minister Karunanidhi in the coastal waters of Marina. The former fisheries minister also said any construction inside the sea will adversely affect the marine biodiversity and the livelihood of fishermen.
