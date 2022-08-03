Aavin milk packets row: Jayakumar seeks detailed probe

The former minister alleged that due to the weightage loss of the Aavin milk packet, about five and a half liters of milk were suppressed every day, which has to reach the common people.

He also criticised the DMK government for its proposal to construct a pen shaped memorial for late chief minister Karunanidhi in the coastal waters of Marina. The former fisheries minister also said any construction inside the sea will adversely affect the marine biodiversity and the livelihood of fishermen.