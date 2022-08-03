9 teams from TN selected for SmartIDEAthon finals

CHENNAI: Following multiple rounds of shortlisting from a pool of 1,200+ entries and boot-camp-style coaching, the coveted SmartIDEAthon 2022 Challenge has announced the top 32 teams set to compete it out on the semi-finals stage at GITAM (Deemed to be) University’s Vizag campus. Nine talented teams from Tamil Nadu have made it to the final 32 with their ambitious social innovation ideas carrying potent answers to five of the most burning issues India faces.

The nine teams are from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, Sri

Sairam Engineering College, Sirukalathur, Agni College of Technology, Thalambur, Sethu Institute of Technology, Virudhunagar, Rajalakshmi Engineering College, Mevalurkuppam, Saranathan College of Engineering, Tiruchy, Madras Christian College, Tambaram and SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai.

Other teams from Karnataka (6), Maharashtra (5), Delhi (3), Andhra Pradesh (2) have made it to the final 32. Ideas have also been selected from the states of Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and

Telangana.

The 32 teams will now sculpt their ideas even more in an Advanced Bootcamp on July 30, followed by semi-finals on August 10 and a grand on-stage finale on August 11, 2022.

Dubbed one of India’s biggest social innovation pitch fest, the competition is organised by GITAM’s Venture Development Centre in association with Startup India, Invest India, NUCEM, Boston and NUCEE, Boston. The mega pitch fest will culminate in sponsored trips to Boston and grants worth Rs 30 lakh to winners.