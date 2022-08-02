TN stands first in use of post-partum contraceptive devices

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian held a training programme for five director level IFS officers for discussion on health system at Tamil Nadu Multi Super Speciality Hospital, Omandurar on Tuesday.

The discussion talked about medical infrastructure, healthcare schemes, rural health services, National Health Mission, Covid management and Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme were discussed.

He also applauded the Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine for achieving first position in use of Post-partum Intra Uterine Contraceptive Devices (PPIUCD) across the country.

"Long-term temporary contraceptives are the 5-year contraceptive ring and the 10-year contraceptive ring. The state of Tamil Nadu has been leading in the use of Post-Partum Intra Uterine Contraceptive Device (PPIUCD) in the last three years. As many as 2,53,648 rings were planted in 2019-20, at least 3,19,936 rings in 2020-21 and 3,61,028 rings in 2021-22,” he said.

The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine has been providing training to doctors and staff nurses in PPIUCD insertion to improve the coverage of deliveries under spacing method and to reduce the maternal and infant mortality rate and also birth rate. Thereby, stabilising the population in Tamil Nadu.

The Union Health Ministry recently presented an award to Tamil Nadu at the National Family Planning Summit organised in New Delhi for standing first in highest number of contraceptive implantations in women post delivery.