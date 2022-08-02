Stalin launches 3 startup hubs in Madurai, Nellai, Erode

CHENNAI: The Chief Minister inaugurated the Tamil Nadu startups and incubators meet held in Chennai Trade Centre. In the event, various initiatives related to start up in Tamil Nadu were conducted.
Inauguration of regional hubs is one of the major events as they will serve as the nerve centres and extend support to the startups in the region. The regional hubs will support the startups in areas such as funding, mentorship, markets and so on.
The Chief Minister also disbursed Tamil Nadu Startup Grant Fund (TANSEED) to 31 startups. A total of Rs 1.55 crore was given to startups with Rs 5 lakh each for every startup. In among the 31 startups, women were either founders or co-founders of 16 startups. Among the 31 startups only 11 were from Chennai and the remaining 20 were from tier-II and tier-III cities.
After inaugurating the regional hubs, the Chief Minister said that the goal of the State government is to make Tamil Nadu the preferred destination for investment and industrial activities in the entire south Asia.
