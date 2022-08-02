Speak up! English labs to aid govt school students

CHENNAI: In a first, the government and government-aided schools in Tamil Nadu will have English language labs to help improve students’ communication skills. It will be set up at a cost of Rs 30 crore.
The School Education Department’s move comes against the backdrop of a recent assessment that more than 90 per cent of students don’t have the required English communication skills.
Also, many students, especially in rural areas, have poor reading and writing abilities.English labs would encourage communication between students and teachers as well as among students.
A senior official from the School Education Department told DT Next that in the first phase, the English labs will be set up in government higher and higher secondary schools across the State.
Stating that the labs will be set up in as many as 6,029 government schools, he said more than 35 lakh students will benefit.
“Lack of confidence and poor understanding of English grammar are the main issues for these students making it difficult for them to compete with their private school counterparts,” he pointed out.
The official said each English lab will have an expert in charge of the activities designed by the academicians. “It will also be equipped with TV, overhead projectors, computer system and screen besides latest electronic gadgets including microphone and headphones, which would help improve pronunciation and vocabulary.”
Stating that the labs would make learning fun-filled, the official said activities will include English lessons in audio-video sessions with tutorials and student interactions.
Pointing out that a comprehensive common curriculum will be prepared as per student standards, he said schools will be told to make use of the voice of their teachers or even use recorded lessons to make students comfortable.
The official said the English labs would actively function gradually within 4-5 months.
“During the next phase, the scheme will be introduced at the middle school level,” he added.
