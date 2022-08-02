Dentists can’t practice cosmetology: Dental council

CHENNAI: After a recent complaint to Tamil Nadu Dental Council over dentists practicing cosmetology and dermatology, the council has clarified that it is unethical for dentists to practice any dermatology related procedures and any such actions by dentists will be dealt with penalty and stringent action.

With a growing demand for several aesthetic and dermatology related procedures, many private dental clinics tend to market themselves as one point solution to all the aesthetic based dental and skin procedures. It is very common to see several clinics advertise these procedures on social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

In order to clarify on the same, after a complaint raised from Dermatology Association of Coimbatore regarding a dentist practicing & marketing them as a skin doctor in the district, the Tamil Nadu Dental Council said that any dentist claiming to be a Dermatologist, skin specialist, Cosmetologist, clinical trichologist or facial aesthetic practitioner or anyone doing dermatology related procedures like aesthetics and dermatological procedures will be subjected to strict action.

The council requested to furnish explanation from the dentist alleged to have been involved in cosmetology practices and issued a show-cause notice. The dentist has been asked to present registration details, failing which action as per The Dentists Act, 1948 will be initiated against the dentist.

"It may be informed that above such practicing are considered as improper dental practice without knowledge of the subject, and allowing this to continue would endanger the patients to getting to trouble. Sometimes it even causes permanent disability & deformities. These kinds of activities are unethical w's & of Revised Dentists (Code of Ethics) Regulations 2014 and with Section 41 of the Dentists Act, 1948," a notice from the council by secretary Dr S Subameena stated.