Commercial activities strictly prohibited in Tirumalai Nayak Mahal

MADURAI: In a significant move, any commercial use or activities inside Tirumalai Nayak Mahal, one of the major tourist attractions in the city has been reportedly prohibited.
Though a rule remains in effect for years prohibiting such activities, sources in Archaeology Department, which maintains the heritage building said that recently a group of youth, who came to the palace 20 days ago, photographed and created their own designs using computer graphics with background settings hiding the real appearance with commercial interests.
The group by making use of the photographs created ad–films and uploaded it on to a ‘YouTube’ channel.
According to The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, such acts were termed as violations. The issue was taken to the South Gate police, under whose limits the Tirumalai Nayak Mahal comes, for necessary action against those YouTubers, sources said.
Tourists are normally allowed to photograph and take videos through special tickets. The palace is being equipped with totally 27 CCTV cameras for surveillance, sources said.
The palace is witnessing a steady flow of tourists post Covid. While the monument is being protected by the Department of Archaeology, the sound and light show and other programmes are being organised by the Department of Tourism, sources said.
