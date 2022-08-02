250 kg of sea cucumbers on way to Lanka seized in Ramnad; one arrested

MADURAI: As many as 250 kilos of sea cucumbers, a prohibited and endangered marine species, have been seized at Devipattinam shore in Ramanathapuram district on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Coastal Security Group personnel found a suspicious vehicle stationed at the shore in the morning hours.

Subsequently, a person named Mohammed Mansoor Ali Khan (22) was found illegally taking large quantities of sea cucumbers stuffed inside gunny bags into the vehicle.

The sea cucumbers were about to be smuggled into the sea to Sri Lanka. The accused was then arrested and the CSG personnel handed him over to the Department of Forests for further investigation, sources said.