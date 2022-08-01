Ramanathapuram only district to not report any new Covid case

As on Monday, total number of cases in the State was 35.46 lakh cases.

Fresh cases in city stood at 309, Coimbatore recorded 142 cases and Chengalpattu 136.

All other districts reported less than 100 new cases, except Ramanathapuram which did not have any new case at all.

Tamil Nadu’s test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 4.6% after testing 29,261 samples in the past 24 hours. Tiruppur recorded highest TPR of 9.5% followed by Ranipet and Theni with 7.9% and 7.4% respectively. Chennai reported 4.6% TPR.

Meanwhile, active cases in the State stood at 12,228. With 1,802 more people being discharged across the State, total recoveries reached 34.95 lakh.

With no more Covid-deaths in the past 24 hours, the death toll stood at 38,032.