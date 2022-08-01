Insurance office attached for failing to release accident claim

Sources said, on January 28, 2015, K Gnanaprakasam (35), a farmer from Nemveli village near Mannargudi in Tiruvarur, was fatally knocked down by a lorry while riding his bike.

Following this, Kottur police registered a case and the trial was going on at a court in Mannargudi.

On September 25, 2019, the court ordered the United India Insurance Company to disburse an insurance claim of Rs 11.14 lakh to the victim’s kin.