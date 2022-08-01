Insurance office attached for failing to release accident claim

TIRUCHY: Office of the United India Insurance Company in Thanjavur was attached on Monday for failing to disburse the claims to an accident victim.
Sources said, on January 28, 2015, K Gnanaprakasam (35), a farmer from Nemveli village near Mannargudi in Tiruvarur, was fatally knocked down by a lorry while riding his bike.
Following this, Kottur police registered a case and the trial was going on at a court in Mannargudi.
On September 25, 2019, the court ordered the United India Insurance Company to disburse an insurance claim of Rs 11.14 lakh to the victim’s kin.
Since the insurance firm failed to release the claim amount, Gnanaprakasam’s wife Jayakodi (45) approached the court again seeking action against the insurance firm.
The court again ordered the insurance company to release Rs 17.74 lakh.
However, the insurance firm failed to release the fund to the victim’s wife Jayakodi.
Subsequently, Jayakodi approached the Thanjavur Additional Sessions Court, which on Monday ordered to attach the insurance office.
Executing the order, the court staff attached the office equipment, including eight computers and two printers.
