HC directs Tamil Nadu forensic dept to assist SIT

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday directed the state forensic sciences department to assist the Special Investigation Team (SIT) which is probing cases related to forest offences and elephant poaching.
The special bench, consisting of Justice N Sathish Kumar and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy, hearing forest and wildlife cases passed the direction on hearing a batch of petitions filed to prevent forest offences and elephant poaching.
The SIT filed a counter before the bench explaining that they have taken about 10 cases regarding elephant poaching.
The SIT further sought the court to pass a direction to the forensic sciences department to provide technical support to them in dealing with the elephant poaching cases.
The SIT also apprised the court that a few cases are falling under the jurisdiction of Karnataka and pleaded before the judges to appoint authorities in Karnataka as the nodal officers to crack the elephant poaching cases.
Recording the submissions, the judges arrayed the principal secretary to state forest and environment department as a respondent.
The court passed orders to the state forensic sciences department to extend their technical support to the SIT at free of cost.
