Ideological alliance with left parties will continue, says Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday asserted that the ideological alliance between his party and the CPM has been strong and it would continue.

Briefly interacting with media persons on the sidelines of a media conclave, which he attended through video call, Stalin said, “The alliance between the two parties is not a mere electoral alliance. It is an ideological and ambitious alliance. Hence, we remain cordial,” Stalin said this in response to a query on the status of the alliance between DMK and CPM in the government in Tamil Nadu.

Adding that the Marxist leaders were providing valuable and healthy suggestions to his government every now and then, the Chief Minister said that they were bringing issues to his notice and making suggestions in person and over the phone. Stalin’s assurance on the continuance of the alliance in the backdrop of critics raising eyebrows over the unusual bonhomie between Stalin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of the Chess Olympiad in Chennai.

Stating that the Marxist party organ in Tamil Nadu “Theekathir” was pointing out the demerits of the government, Stalin said, “we immediately resolve the issues (pointed out by Theekathir). Hence, our ideological alliance is continuing in a healthy way. It will continue.”

On the threat to freedom of expression and the risk of losing hard won rights in the Modi regime, he said that it was wrong to snatch away the Constitutional rights secured after the successful freedom struggle. “I am of the view that it is a betrayal meted out to martyrs."

Answering a specific query on the popularity of Kerala Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Tamil Nadu, Stalin said, “When regime change happened in Tamil Nadu (in 2021), I took up the performance of your chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan as a precedence, specifically, his successful control of Coronavirus spread. I executed the Covid control measures based on his guidance.”