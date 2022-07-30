Court building, judges quarters opened in Jayankondam

TIRUCHY: The court and quarters for the judges, which together was built at cost of Rs 24.86 crore, were opened at Jayankondam in Ariyalur on Saturday.
The 88,339 sq ft building would house as many as eight courts and conference hall, computer centre, audio visual hall, records room, meditation hall, pharmacy, advocates chamber, prison cabins and other basic amenities.
Meanwhile, as many as six lift facilities dedicated for the public and one lift exclusive usage for the judges have also been established. This apart , as many as eight quarters for the judges with all facilities have been constructed.
The Madras High Court Justice AD Jagadish Chandra and Justice K Murali Shankar opened the combined court in presence of Tamil Nadu Transport Minister SS Sivasankar, District collector P Ramana Saraswathi, SP K Ferox Khan and others.
