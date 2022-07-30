3 men in Sivaganga, 2 in Madurai electrocuted in separate incidents

MADURAI: Three men were electrocuted near Thiruppachethi in Sivaganga district on Saturday after they came in contact with electric fencing. The deceased were identified as Ayyanar alias Ayyankaalai (55), a native of Muhavur village near Tiruchuli, Virudhunagar district and his sons Ajith (25), an Army personnel and Suganthirapandi (22). The ill-fated men travelled to Maranadu village for poaching deer at a remote place, where a farmer placed electric fencing to protect his farm land from animals. Unfortunately, the trio touched the electric fence and were electrocuted. Thiruppachethi police have arrested Muthukaruppan, the farmer after a case was filed. In Madurai, two men while engaged in carpentry work at Andalpuram West Street were electrocuted. The victims were Murugan (52) of HMS colony and Jegatheesan (38).
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android