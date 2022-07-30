3 men in Sivaganga, 2 in Madurai electrocuted in separate incidents

MADURAI: Three men were electrocuted near Thiruppachethi in Sivaganga district on Saturday after they came in contact with electric fencing. The deceased were identified as Ayyanar alias Ayyankaalai (55), a native of Muhavur village near Tiruchuli, Virudhunagar district and his sons Ajith (25), an Army personnel and Suganthirapandi (22). The ill-fated men travelled to Maranadu village for poaching deer at a remote place, where a farmer placed electric fencing to protect his farm land from animals. Unfortunately, the trio touched the electric fence and were electrocuted. Thiruppachethi police have arrested Muthukaruppan, the farmer after a case was filed. In Madurai, two men while engaged in carpentry work at Andalpuram West Street were electrocuted. The victims were Murugan (52) of HMS colony and Jegatheesan (38).