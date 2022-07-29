Tamil Nadu logs 1,624 new Covid cases; TPR at 4.8

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 1,624 new Covid cases on Friday, including one imported case from Jharkhand. The total number of cases of Covid in the State stood at 35,41,231.

The fresh cases in Chennai stood at 353, while 171 cases were recorded in Chengalpattu and 159 cases were reported in Coimbatore. Meanwhile, the active cases of Covid in the State stood at 13,501, with the highest number of 4,357 active cases in Chennai.

With an increase in testing, about 35,316 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The overall test positivity rate dropped considerably. The overall TPR stood at 4.8 per cent, while the highest TPR of 10.5 per cent in Coimbatore, followed by 10 per cent is recorded in Tiruvallur.

A total of 2,004 more people recovered, and the total recoveries from Covid reached 34,89,689. With no more deaths due to Covid in the past 24 hours, the death toll stood at 38,032.