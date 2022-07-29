TamilNadu

SC asks MHC to decide on OPS faction plea against party meet

In the party's general council meeting, the dual-leadership model in the AIADMK was ended and EPS was elevated as the interim general secretary of the party.
Representative image
Representative image
PTI

CHENNAI: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Madras High Court to adjudicate upon in three weeks the pleas filed by O Panneerselvam (OPS) and others against the July 11 general council meet of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in which OPS was expelled from the party.

Representative image
OPS approaches HC not to close appeal on June 23 GC meet

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana asked rival OPS and Edappadi Palaniswamy (EPS) factions of the AIADMK to maintain status quo with regard to the affairs of the party.

Representative image
HC to pass orders in pleas by EPS, OPS in AIADMK headquarters case

In the party's general council meeting, the dual-leadership model in the AIADMK was ended and EPS was elevated as the interim general secretary of the party.

OPS was expelled for "anti-party" activities during the party meeting.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Supreme Court
AIADMK
Madras High Court
O Panneerselvam
EPS
OPS
Edappadi Palaniswamy

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in