Physical edu teacher held for sexually abusing girl students

COIMBATORE: A Physical Education teacher at a government high school in Sugunapuram here has been arrested on Friday after parents gathered in protest accusing him of sexually harassing girl students.
The accused, Prabakaran, 56, was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and was placed under suspension. He joined the school just a few days ago after being transferred from a school in Valparai.
Police said Prabakaran used to stalk girls, touch them inappropriately and harass them by locking them inside toilets to make sexual advances. Unable to bear his torture, the students mustered courage, despite his threats, and informed their parents.
On Friday morning, a large number of parents gathered in front of the school demanding action against him. They also accused the headmistress of failing to initiate action.
A police team led by Deputy Commissioner N Silambarasan, and officials of the Revenue and Education departments held talks with parents to pacify them. Meanwhile, District Collector GS Sameeran directed the Education department to suspend Prabakaran, while the police arrested him from his house in Saravanampatti.
Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V Balakrishnan said a probe is on to know if the school headmistress tried to cover up the incident.
Two persons were arrested under Pocso Act in two different incidents of child marriage in Karur on Friday.
On a tip off that a child marriage is taking place in interior Aravakurichi, officials led by District Social Welfare Officer Pooranam and police reached there and rescued a 15-year-old girl who was about to be married to a 23-year-old driver, Mayilraj from Ramagoundanur in Karur.
Subsequently, the official lodged a complaint with the All Women Police who registered a case and arrested Mayilraj. Similarly, after Kadavur Social welfare officer lodged a complaint with the Kulithalai all women police claiming a minor marriage was about to be solemnised, police registered a case against Karthik (25), a driver, and arrested him under Pocso Act.
Both the girls were rescued and handed over to the child protection officials.
