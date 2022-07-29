Frame guidelines to provide jobs to kin of Covid warriors: HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday directed the Tamil Nadu government to come out with guidelines to provide jobs under the scheme of compassionate appointments to the family members or the children of Covid warriors who died due to the pandemic disease.

Justice D Krishnakumar made this observation after the government advocate submitted that no guidelines have been framed to provide jobs on compassionate grounds to the family members of the frontline workers who died in the pandemic.

“Even though the first bench of Madras HC headed by the Chief Justice had passed an order to grant compensation and job to the members of deceased Covid frontline warriors, the government had not framed the rules, ” the judge observed.

Justice Krishnakumar further directed the government to frame the guidelines for granting compensation and jobs to the family members of the frontline workers who lost their lives to the deadly virus.

The judge passed the direction on disposing of a petition filed by Arunachalam, husband of A Thangalakshmi, a government nurse who died due to the COVID-19 infection in June 2020.

The petitioner sought direction to the state government to allot a government job for his son on the compassionate ground as announced by Chief Minister MK Stalin.

According to the petitioner, the CM made an announcement that when a frontline worker is dying of the Covid pandemic, a compensation of Rs.50 lakhs compensation and job for a person in a family.

“However, when I made an application before the government to provide a government job for my son on compassionate ground, the same was rejected by the authorities, ” the petitioner noted.