Chennai to receive heavy rainfall from August 1: RMC

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Center (RMC) announced on Friday said that cyclonic circulation over Tamil Nadu region will bring heavy rain for Chennai and its surrounding districts from August 1. However, dry weather is likely to continue in the city for the weekend during the day.

A senior RMC official said, "Though light to moderate rain was predicted for the past few days for Chennai city, only a few areas received rainfall. With cyclonic circulation prevailing over TN region, rainfall is expected in North Tamil Nadu from next month."

"Most of areas in the city are likely to get heavy showers. Also, it is expected that other districts will witness copious amounts of rainfall in August," he added.

From August 1, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur and Ranipet are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rain. Additionally, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Vellore, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruchy, Pudukottai, Tirupattur, The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul, Tirupur, Salem, Dharmapuri, Namakkal, and Krishnagiri to receive heavy rain along with strong wind.

Weather bloggers commented, "Under the influence of strong wind convergence over interior Peninsula India parts of Karnataka and adjoining districts of Tamil Nadu region to witness heavy showers with thunderstorm activity for the next few days."

During the last 24 hours, several districts of TN experienced heavy rain. Of which, Theni received the highest amount of rainfall with 9 cm, followed by Dindigul 6 cm, Tirupur 4 cm, Coimbatore, Erode, The Nilgiris and Namakkal got 3 cm of rainfall each.