13 aspirants of Manidha Neyam placed after clearing TNPSC

CHENNAI: Thirteen aspirants of Manidha Neyam IAS Academy got placed for government jobs after clearing the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Group 1 exam.

Of the 13 students, six of them got posted for the deputy Collector 's post, three for DSP. Two aspirants included a visually challenged R Jayaprakash for AC / commercial tax, and the rest of the two students were positioned for DRCS and AD, a press release from the Manidha Neyam Trust said.

The Group 1 test was conducted on March 4-6 this year, and the results were announced on June 29. After the interview session the marks were released on July 15 through the official website.

Throughout the training session, the students were provided with free stay and food. To prepare those who have been selected for the next round, the academy conducted mock interviews, regular classes and notes were given to them. Manidha Neyam academy founder Saidai S Duraisamy congratulated the students who passed out from the academy.