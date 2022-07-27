Tangedco proposes 4-fold hike for new connections

In the tariff petition for 2022-23, the State-run utility said that apart from the actual load demanded by the consumer in the application, it would also calculate the load based on the total floor area of the dwelling unit based on the applicant’s input. Whichever is higher will be considered. “Necessary provision for the same may be added in the regulation and application format may be revised accordingly,” it said.

If a consumer applied for a four-kilowatt load for a 1,000 square feet dwelling unit, Tangedco would charge the applicant for eight KW (100 sq ft is equal to 0.8 kW). Under the existing tariff, the consumer would have to pay Rs 13,250 towards registration charges, development charges, security deposit and meter caution deposit for a 4 kW load.

If the TNERC approves the proposal, the consumer would be asked to pay charges for an 8 kW load at Rs 54,000, said S Neelakanta Pillai, founder, Citizen’s Contribution in Democracy.

“How can the Tangedco decide on the consumer’s power demand,” he questioned. He said that it would impact the existing consumers as well when they apply for additional load or tariff change.