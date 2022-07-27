Lecture marks ex-Prez Kalam’s 7th death anniv

MADURAI: The 7th death anniversary of former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam was observed across the state on Wednesday. The relatives of the late President offered prayers at his national memorial in Pei Karumbu, Rameswaram.

Ramanathapuram Collector Johny Tom Varghese, Captain Vikrant Sabnis, INS Parundu, Naval Air Station, Indian Navy, Uchipuli, Kather Batcha alias Muthuramalingam, Ramanathapuram MLA, KE Naazar Khan, Rameswaram Municipal Chairman, V Dhatchanamoorthy, Municipal Vice Chairman and Thiruchenthuran, president, ‘Dr APJ Abdul Kalam’s Vision 2020’ were among those who paid their tributes.

Several students displayed their talents through various programmes organised by Abdul Kalam International Foundation. A series of programmes were conducted for the students. According to APJMJ Sheikh Saleem, grandnephew of Dr Kalam, remembering Bharat Ratna Kalam on this solemn day Dr APJ Abdul Kalam International Foundation House of Kalam Rameswaram organised a memorial lecture. The programme was presided by Captain Vikrant Sabnis. It also gave Dr APJ Abdul Kalam ‘Pride of India Awards -2022.’