Two VIT students offered Rs 1.02 crore as CTC during placement drive

VELLORE: Two VIT University computer science and engineering students – Amit Agarwal and Sartak Bharadwaj- bagged the highest offer of Rs 1.02 crore as CTC in the centralised placement drive currently on in VIT University, sources said. They received these PPE (pre placement offers) after having done their summer internships with Motorq, a venture-backed connected-car data and analytics software platform, according to Chancellor G Viswanathan. A total of 175 super dream offers were rolled out, including 110 by Amazon which was the highest in the country, he said .The companies, which provided full time job offers include Microsoft – 45, DEshaw- 2, Morgan Stanley – 3 offers and Airbnb – 4 offers. VIT also topped the first phase of TCS – National Qualifier Test (2022) with 4,630 students clearing it, the Chancellor said. Similarly, internship placements for PG students also resulted in 1,204 selected from M Tech II yr and MCA.