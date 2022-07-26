Three cops suspended for links with ganja peddlers in The Nilgiris

COIMBATORE: Three cops were placed under suspension by The Nilgiris SP Ashish Rawat on Tuesday as they had links with ganja peddlers. Acting on a tip that some cops were aiding ganja sales, SP Rawat constituted a special team to crack down on them. Following intelligence inputs that Udayar Selvam (27) from Cherambadi police station and Amaran (24) from Erumadu station had aided peddlers to sell ganja, a departmental inquiry was initiated against them a few days ago. Meanwhile, the Devala police arrested Sarath Kumar (38), a ganja peddler from Pulaiamparai area on Monday. Police seized 1kg of ganja from him. During inquiries, the accused confessed that it was cop Amaran, who gave him the contraband to sell. Based on his statement, the police arrested Amaran, who was produced in court and lodged in Coimbatore Central Prison. Police have also picked up another cop Vivek (27) from Ooty Town Police Station following his involvement in ganja sale. He is being grilled to unravel the illegal network of cops with ganja peddlers.