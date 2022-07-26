Student dies at Kabaddi match venue in Cuddalore

CHENNAI: In a tragic incident, a 22-year-old private college student died while playing Kabbadi at his native Mannadikuppam village near Panruti in Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu last night.

Police sources said, the deceased Vimalraj, who was studying second year B Sc Zoology in a private college in Salem district, had come home for the weekend. He was representing the Murattu Kaalai team in the district-level kabaddi tournament last evening.

When he went for a raid in the game, he collapsed on the ground immediately after he was pulled down by the opponent team members. He was rushed to Panruti General Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Police suspect that he died of sudden heart attack.

