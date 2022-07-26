File report on plastic eradication at railway stations, orders HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Southern Railways (SR) to file a counter affidavit on July 28 explaining its steps to prevent the usage of plastic water bottles and other plastic substances in railway stations and trains.

A division bench of Madras High Court comprising Justice S Vaidyanathan and Justice PT Asha passed the direction on hearing a petition filed by Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Plastic Manufacturers Association. The petitioner organisation wanted a direction to review the State government's order in favour of a blanket ban on plastics.

When the matter was taken up, the railways’ department filed a report in connection with its initiations to eradicate plastic materials. Recording the submissions, the judges directed the department to file a detailed counter to abolish plastic usage in railway stations and in trains.

The division bench also directed the State and Union government to file a report on implementing the plastic ban on July 28.