Deputy transport commissioner suspended on corruption charges

CHENNAI: Four months after the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption officials seized Rs 35 lakh from his office, C Natarajan, deputy commissioner of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) in Tirunelveli, has been placed under suspension on corruption charges. The vigilance raids were carried out when he was deputy transport commissioner - I at the Commissionerate of Transport and Road Safety at Ezhilagam in March. Later, he was transferred to Tirunelveli which created a political controversy.

In the suspension order, Home Secretary K Phanindra Reddy stated that under sub-rule (e) (1) (ii) of rule 17 of the Tamil Nadu Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, Natarajan has been placed under suspension with respect to an offence under Section 7 and Section 7 (A) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, as amended by Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 which is under investigation.

He has been placed under suspension with immediate effect until further orders. Natarajan will be paid subsistence allowance and dearness allowance as admissible under rule 53 (1) of the Fundamental Rules during this period of suspension. He is not supposed to leave the headquarters which in this case is Tirunelveli without obtaining permission from the authorities concerned.