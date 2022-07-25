TN fellowship programme: Last date for application extended

CHENNAI: According to a press release issued by the Department of School Education, the deadline to submit application for Tamil Nadu Education Fellowship has been extended to July 31.

In order to achieve the vision set by the government and raise the standard of education in Tamil Nadu, programme such as Naan Mudhalvan, Illam Thedi Kalvi, Ennum Ezhuthum are being implemented.

The Tamil Nadu Education Fellowship Scheme is being implemented to utilise the potential of the youth who are excelling in various fields in the State to help and implement the schemes of the government.

There are 2 posts in the programme — senior member post for 38 members and member post with 114 vacancies .

Total tenure for the scheme is 2 years with a stipend of Rs 45,000 for senior member and Rs 32,000 for juniors.

During this tenure, training will be provided and for members, who complete the fellowship and a certificate by the government will be issued.

Further details, including educational qualification and application procedure can be found on tnschools.gov.in.

Interested candidates can apply through this link.