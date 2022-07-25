OPS appoints Vaithiyalingam as party's joint coordinator

CHENNAI: Now, it was the turn of the AIADMK leader and former chief minister O Panneerselvam to appoint former minister and sitting MLA R Vaithiyalingam as party's joint coordinator, the post which was held by Edappadi K Palaniswami.

In addition, Panneerselvam also appointed former minister K P Krishnan, senior party leader JCD Prabhakar and P H Manoj Pandian as deputy coordinators respectively.

After the issue of single power in the party erupted, both Palaniswami and Panneerselvam parted ways and have been operating separate AIADMK factions each.

Meanwhile, EPS, on Monday, announced the removal of 15 prominent functionaries from the party, including former ministers and MLAs. The list included Ku Pa Krishnan, Ku Srinivasan, R Rajalakhsmi and C Rajendran.

Soon after Palaniswami successfully conducted AIADMK general council meeting to become the party's 'interim general secretary, he immediately removed Panneerselvam from all the party posts. In a retaliation act, Panneerselvam also announced the removal of Palaniswami from the joint coordinator post.