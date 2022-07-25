44th Chess Olympiad: Torch arrives in Coimbatore

CHENNAI: After traveling across the country, the torch for the 44th Chess Olympiad that is set to begin in Mahabalipuram has reached Tamil Nadu.
Ministers, public and more than 5,000 students witnessed the Chess Olympiad torch that arrived in Coimbatore by sprinkling flowers. The Collector of Coimbatore and other senior officials participated in the event.
On June 19 in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Chess Olympiad torch relay for the tournament. The Olympiad torch was carried across all states, union territories and 75 cities of the country.
Additonally, foreign players have been landing in Chennai to participate in the grand event. Players from over 180 countries will be participating in the Olympiad with three Indian teams each in the Open and women's sections.
On Sunday, a test event was held to assess the preparedness for the tournament. State Ministers, including Ma Subramanian, T M Anbarasan, and P K Sekar Babu, among others were present at the event.
Earlier, Minister for Public Works Department and Highways EV Velu on Saturday announced that 4 districts from Tamil Nadu namely Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu will be given a local holiday on the occasion of the opening ceremony of the 44th Chess Olympiad on Thursday (28 July).
Modi will inaugurate the event at the Nehru Indoor Stadium here on July 28 to inaugurate the 44th Chess Olympiad and attend the 42nd convocation of Anna University in the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.
