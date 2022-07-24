Vellore student feted by NASA finds no support in India

VELLORE: He has won international acclaim in global competitions, suggested an injective type rocket which NASA’s senior scientists accepted, he is currently doing a three-year integrated BSc course with England’s Oxford University, but still, he has not found any support or appreciation in India.

K Danush, who recently completed Class 12 from a private school in Vellore, hails from a poor family. His father Kandan is a daily wage earner at a bakery in Puducherry who comes home only one day in a month while his mother due to health issues has been unable to work for the last six years.

During the lockdown, he underwent a course on coding offered by Google and won Google’s Python cracking competition in March 2022 with a coding accuracy of 91 per cent and was placed in the Frist class – Distinction in a global ranking list, according to a certificate signed by Google’s Sundar Pitchai. He is also a Google certified Associate Android developer.

However, when he approached his school management for support they initially expressed happiness and then backtracked saying that he should not aim for something beyond his means.

Not discouraged, Danush designed an injective type rocket with a tiny fuel propellant which would save fuel during transportation of heavy satellites to space. “Wanting to help my country, I sent the proposal first to ISRO, but heard nothing from them for weeks, which was when I sent the proposals to NASA and received a reply within 24 hours,” he told DT Next. “My proposal was accepted by NASA’s senior scientists,” he added.

Similarly, his request to Chief Minister MK Stalin and the education secretary seeking a scholarship did not result in a positive reply. It was then that a teacher in his school understanding the potential of this youngster put him in touch with former AIADMK MLA M Kalaiarasu. “I am trying to make him meet VIT University Chancellor G Viswanathan -presently out of station – to ensure that he has a secure future,” Kalaiarasu told DT Next.

Earlier, Danush participated in NASA’s international physics academy competition in 2021 where he was ranked first in India and 10th internationally qualifying him for NASA’s futuristic job opportunity.

Though interested in aeronautical engineering, he wants to join a computer science course which, “will enable me to get a job immediately to support my family. Also as computer science, aeronautical engineering and artificial intelligence are interlinked it will help me keep abreast of the subject,” he averred.