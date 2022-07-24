TamilNadu

Latecomers turned away from writing TNPSC group 4 exam in Hosur

More than 40 candidates, who were denied entry into a college in Hosur in Krishnagiri district, resorted to protest forcing officials of the revenue department to hold talks with them.
Dt Next Bureau

COIMBATORE: Several candidates returned home disappointed as they were denied entry into the examination centre to take the TNPSC group 4 exam as they turned up late in the morning. More than 40 candidates, who were denied entry into a college in Hosur in Krishnagiri district, resorted to protest forcing officials of the revenue department to hold talks with them. They claimed to have come from far-off places in Hosur, Krishnagiri and Rayakottai resulting in a delay of a few minutes. However, officials refused to allow them, triggering mild tension. A similar situation prevailed in most of the centres as those who came after 9 am were sent away.

