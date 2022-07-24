Illegal electric fence kills 35-year-old wild tusker in Salem

COIMBATORE: A wild tusker died of electrocution after it came into contact with an illegal electric fence in Salem on Sunday. The tusker, aged around 35 years had strayed into a village in Kolathur panchayat located near Tamil Nadu-Karnataka Forest area, when it met with its tragic end while entering a farm owned by Pushpanathan in the morning hours. On receiving information, a team of forest department officials rushed to the spot and held an investigation. The accused are yet to be arrested and further inquiries are on. Meanwhile, in Erode, the forest department arrested three people including a 17-year-old boy for removing tusks from the carcass of an elephant in the Kadambur forest area. The accused were identified as Sengottaiyan, 40, Sadayappan, 45 and the boy. While the boy has been sent to an observation home in Pollachi, two others were lodged in a sub-jail in Gobichettipalayam. Further inquiries are on to find out the tusks.