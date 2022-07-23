Take booster vax dose for Covid, appeals Guv Ravi

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Saturday earnestly appealed to the people to take the Covid vaccination booster dose and stay safe and healthy.

In his message, he said “My dear brothers and sisters of Tamil Nadu. We know that Covid-19 is still here. People are getting affected. Some people are dying also.

“Vaccination is the only protection. Thanks to our countrywide aggressive vaccination India has been able to deal with it effectively. India has crossed 200 crore vaccination doses,” he said, according to a Raj Bhavan communique.

“In view of rising Covid cases, Government of India under visionary leadership of our Prime Minister has launched free booster doses to our people between 18 and 59 years,” Ravi said.

“A large number of Special vaccination Camps have been set up. This campaign will be for 75 days in commemoration of 75 years of our Independence,” the Governor said.

“My Dear Brothers and Sisters , I want you to remain safe. I earnestly appeal to you to take the booster dose and stay safe and healthy”, he said.