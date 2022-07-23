Revealing victim identity: TNCRW writes to Stalin seeking action

CHENNAI: Members of Tamil Nadu Child Rights Watch (TNCRW) submitted a suggestive letter to Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday seeking changes at administrative level of the Kallakurichi school, where a school girl’s death ignited violence recently.

The letter stated that strict action should be taken against individuals, media organisations and social media platforms for disclosing the identity of the victim. Further, for the Kallakurichi case, an investigation team should be formed consisting of concerned District Child Protection Officer (DCPO), chairman of Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) - Prevention of Crimes Against Women and Children Unit and Child rights activists, added the letter.