Freeze AIADMK bank accounts: OPS writes to RBI

CHENNAI: Following the clash between Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam on the issue of single leadership and AIADMK electing Edappadi K Palaniswami as the Interim General Secretary of its party, OPS has written a letter to Reserve Bank of India to freeze all the bank accounts of AIADMK.
Asserting that he was operating the AIADMK's several accounts and fixed deposits, OPS said, "In this connection, I wish to point out that in the illegal general council meeting of AIADMK held on July 11, a resolution has been passed appointing Dindigul C Sreenivasan as treasurer of AIADMK replacing me. I am still the coordinator and treasurer of the AIADMK as per records of the Election Commission and the matter is before the Madras High Court as well as Supreme Court. I request banks not to operate the aforesaid accounts by Sreenivasan or any other person authorised by him".
Panneerselvam also warned that in spite of this, if the banks allow any other person to operate the party's accounts in the name of AIADMK they will be held responsible for any misuse or misappropriation of accounts.
Meanwhile, AIADMK sources said that Palaniswami also communicated to the banks about the new treasurer - Dindigul C Sreenivasan, who was appointed at the party's general council meeting, would be authorised signatory for maintaining all the AIADMK accounts.
The AIADMK headquarters, which was sealed on July 11 following violent protests between both EPS and OPS factions, was reopened by the Revenue Department officials on Thursday. This came a day after the Madras High Court ordered to handover the key of the headquarters to Palaniswami.
The key was handed over to the office bearers of EPS soon after the seal was removed.
While EPS and OPS claimed that the Revenue Department officials had maliciously locked and sealed the AIADMK party office, the police informed the court that the act was due to violence that erupted between the supporters of EPS and OPS on July 11, during the AIADMK General Council meeting.
