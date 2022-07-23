Freeze AIADMK bank accounts: OPS writes to RBI

Panneerselvam also warned that in spite of this, if the banks allow any other person to operate the party's accounts in the name of AIADMK they will be held responsible for any misuse or misappropriation of accounts.

Meanwhile, AIADMK sources said that Palaniswami also communicated to the banks about the new treasurer - Dindigul C Sreenivasan, who was appointed at the party's general council meeting, would be authorised signatory for maintaining all the AIADMK accounts.

The AIADMK headquarters, which was sealed on July 11 following violent protests between both EPS and OPS factions, was reopened by the Revenue Department officials on Thursday. This came a day after the Madras High Court ordered to handover the key of the headquarters to Palaniswami.

The key was handed over to the office bearers of EPS soon after the seal was removed.

While EPS and OPS claimed that the Revenue Department officials had maliciously locked and sealed the AIADMK party office, the police informed the court that the act was due to violence that erupted between the supporters of EPS and OPS on July 11, during the AIADMK General Council meeting.