Vellore farmer shoots at neighbour over land dispute, arrested

VELLORE: A land dispute between two farmers resulted in one of them shooting the other in the leg with a country gun resulting in his being arrested and jailed by the police on Friday.

Police said that Mani (23) of Ettipatti near Odugathur and a farmer had a simmering land dispute with his neighbour and farmer Jittan (55). After one such quarrels on Thursday, Jittan used his country gun and shot Mani resulting in injuries on his leg and thighs. Neighbours immediately rushed Mani to the Vellore GMCH and informed Veppamkuppam police who registered a case and seized the country gun. Jittan was arrested and jailed on Friday. Investigations are on.