Don’t burden industries with tariff hike: TNCCI

Moreover, neither the trade and industry nor the general public are responsible for any of the reasons attributed to the increase in the loss suffered by Tangedco. It’s due to faulty mismanagement and delay in implementation of power projects, reducing the cost of generation of electricity and not increasing the electricity tariff for long time and not operating the electricity board in a profitable manner.

So, for the mistakes made by someone in the power sector, it could not in any way be justified to raise the electricity tariff and force people to accept the revised rates. The increase in electricity tariff could not be tolerated by the trade and industry, and the public. It’s certain that the hike in electricity tariff would have a major impact on daily life, he added.

Therefore, the TN Chamber has urged the government to withdraw the proposed hike in electricity tariff and withdraw the proposal submitted to the TN Electricity Regulatory Commission in this regard, the president said.