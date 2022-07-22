CBSE Class 12 results: Trivandrum secures 1st, Chennai stands 3rd

CHENNAI: The much-awaited CBSE Class 12 results were declared today with the Trivandrum region securing first place by getting an overall pass percentage of 98.83%.

Accordingly, Bengaluru secured the second position with an overall pass percentage of 98.16% followed by Chennai, which had got 97.79%.

A total of 14.35 lakh students across the country have appeared for the exam and out of which 13.30 lakh candidates have secured pass marks in all subjects. The overall pass percentage was 92.71 %.

The CBSE also said that a total of 33,432 students have secured more than 95% (all subjects) and about 1.3 lakh students have got between 90% and 95%.

The board also said that to avoid unhealthy competition among students, no merit list will be declared. Accordingly, the board is not awarding first, second or third divisions to its students.

CBSE will also provide facilities to students as provided in earlier years of getting marks verified, obtaining photocopy, and the re-evaluation. In this regard, a notice would be issued separately.