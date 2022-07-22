14 ancient idols seized, Thanjai art gallery owner held

TIRUCHY: The idol wing personnel seized as many as 14 ancient idols worth several hundreds of crores from an art gallery in Thanjavur and arrested the owner, who was planning to sell them abroad.

Sources said that the idol wing police got information that a few idols, including that of Rishabhadeva, Sivagami Amman, and Mahavira were produced before the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) with the intention of selling the idols abroad after obtaining a certificate of them being not antique. However, it is said, the ASI, after examining the idols, issued a certificate that the idols are suspected to be antiques.