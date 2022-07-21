Environment Secy told to decide on removing materials from Sterlite

MADURAI: The Madurai bench of Madras High Court on Thursday directed the secretary, Department of Environment, Climate Change and Forests, Tamil Nadu, to consider a plea seeking removal of raw material and scrap from Vedanta’s Sterlite Copper unit in Thoothukudi. The plant was shut since May 2018 after the anti-Sterlite protest rally turned violent. A petition filed by A Sumathi, chief operating officer, came up for hearing before a division bench of Justices SS Sundar and S Srimathy. The petitioner has sought permission to remove in-process reverts, raw materials, scrap and disposal of used oil from the plant premises. The bench directed the Environment Secretary to consider the plea and take a decision accordingly within a period of three months.