Believe that you will stand by silenced voices: Stalin wishes Murmu

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday took to Twitter and congratulated NDA candidate Draupadi Murmu on being elected as the 15th President of India.

“Hearty congratulations to Hon'ble Droupadi Murmu avl on being elected to the highest constitutional position of India. Emerging from the oppressed sections of the society, we strongly believe that you will stand by silenced voices to ensure a thriving constitutional democracy,” Stalin wrote.