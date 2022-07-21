Aavin increases prices of curd, ghee: Price details inside

CHENNAI: Due to the imposition of 5 per cent GST, the management of Aavin has announced a hike in the prices of curd and ghee which are reported to be effective from today.

Last month, under the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the GST Council meeting, it was decided that GST to be imposed on essential goods. All these new tax measures came into effect on the July 18 and 5 per cent GST was imposed on packaged and labeled meat (other than frozen), fish, paneer, honey, wheat flour and other grains, and dairy products, including curd.

Here are the products for which the prices are increased: