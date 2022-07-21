Aavin increases prices of curd, ghee: Price details inside

CHENNAI: Due to the imposition of 5 per cent GST, the management of Aavin has announced a hike in the prices of curd and ghee which are reported to be effective from today.
Last month, under the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the GST Council meeting, it was decided that GST to be imposed on essential goods. All these new tax measures came into effect on the July 18 and 5 per cent GST was imposed on packaged and labeled meat (other than frozen), fish, paneer, honey, wheat flour and other grains, and dairy products, including curd.
Increase of Rs 50 per litre of ghee and Rs 10 per litre of curd
The price of 100 grams of curd has increased from Rs 10 to Rs 12.
The price of 200 grams of curd has increased from Rs 25 to 28.
Premium curd has increased from Rs 100 to Rs 120 per litre.
A litre of ghee has increased from Rs 538 to Rs 580.
Half a litre of ghee has increased from Rs 275 to Rs 290.
The price of a half-litre packet of curd has been increased from Rs 30 to Rs 35.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android