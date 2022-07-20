Senthil Velan is new Intelligence IGP for TN

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday appointed Dr KA Senthil Velan as Inspector General of Police (IGP), Intelligence, shunting out erstwhile Intelligence IGP, NZ Asiammal. She has been posted as IGP, Enforcement.

Apart from this, the Home Department also transferred ten officers, of which five of them have been promoted from their probation as assistant superintendent of police (ASP). Flower Bazaar and Triplicane police districts in Chennai get new Deputy Commissioners.

ASP Samay Singh Meena, serving at Valliyoor sub-division in Tirunelveli is promoted to Superintendent of Police (SP) and posted as Commandant, TSP X Battallion, Ulundurpet. ASP DV Kiran Shruthi, serving at Maduranthagam sub-division in Chengelpet is promoted as SP and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Cyber Crime Cell, Chennai Police.

Dr.Deepak Siwach, ASP, Bhavani Sub-division in Erode is promoted as SP and posted as Commandant, TSP V Battallion, Avadi.

ASP Harsh Singh serving at Kotakuppam in Villupuram is promoted as SP and posted as DCP, Traffic (north), Chennai police.

VV Sai Praneeth, ASP, Tiruttani is promoted and posted as SP, Economic offences wing, Chennai. S.Maheswaran, DCP, Flower Bazaar is posted as SP, State Human Rights Commission, Chennai. Albert John, erstwhile DCP, traffic (north), Chennai police is now posted as DCP, Flower Bazaar.

S Radhakrishnan, Commandant, TSP-V Battalion, Avadi is posted as SP, Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB). Deshmukh Shekar Sanjay, DCP, Cyber Crime cell in Chennai is posted as DCP, Triplicane replacing P Pakalavan, who has been posted as SP in the riot-struck Kallakurichi district.

SP, D Kannan is now posted as Assistant Inspector General of police, Modernization, Chennai.