No ‘police’ boards or stickers on pvt vehicles: DGP

CHENNAI: From now, officials using private vehicles should make sure that the vehicles do not have boards or stickers saying ‘police’, as per directions of the Head of Tamil Nadu Police DGP C Sylendra Babu. Also, taking note of a recent direction by the Madras High Court which reiterated the apex court order, the police chief instructed all officers to remove the dark film on the windshields and side glasses of official vehicles.

“It is instructed to all vehicle-using officers of the Police Department that the vehicle should not be covered by dark film in the window glasses,” said the circular from the State police headquarters.

Also noting that private vehicles were displaying boards and stickers saying “police”, the circular added that they should be removed. “Police name boards/stickers should be used by the official department vehicles only and not private vehicles,” it said.

“Therefore, all Commissioners of Police in cities, all Inspector Generals of Police in zones and all Special Unit Officers are instructed to issue suitable instructions to their subordinates to remove the “Police” boards/stickers used in private vehicles with immediate effect,” the headquarters circular instructed.

The Supreme Court had earlier issued an order in 2012, directing that no vehicles should have black films or any other material pasted on the windscreens and side glasses. In continuance with this, the High Court of Madras had issued similar directions last month.