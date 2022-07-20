Kumari youth arrested for sexually assaulting minor girl

CHENNAI: A youth from Kanniyakumari has been arrested by the cops for sexually assaulting a minor.

Jerin (22), from Arumanai in the coastal district, is reported to have sneaked into the victim's house and had assaulted her a few weeks ago. The girl's parents had filed a complaint with the Marthandam All-Women police station. A Pocso case was slapped on him when the probe commenced.

While on the look out for the accused, the cops received a tip-off that he has come to his home. Jerin was intercepted by the police at his residence, and was arrested.