Hike proposes Rs 11/unit for consumption over 1,000 units

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation have steeply increased the tariff for domestic consumers with higher consumption of over 1,000 units at Rs 11 per unit.
According to the Tangedco’s tariff petition, the utility has done away with four slab system for the domestic consumers with two slabs - 0 to 500 units and above 500 units. Though the consumers falling both the slabs would get 100 units free, there would not be any more subsidy for those consuming over 500 units.
If a consumer uses less than 500 units, they would be charged Rs 2.25 per unit for 101-200 units, Rs 4.50 per unit for 201 to 400 units and Rs 6.50 per unit. For those who consume over 500 units, they would be charged Rs 4.50 per unit for 201-400 units and Rs 6 per unit for 401-500 units while 501-600 units would be charged Rs 8 per unit, 601-800 units (Rs 9 per unit), 801-1000 units (Rs 10 per unit) and above 1000 units (Rs 11 per unit).
In the existing domestic tariff, the consumer would be paying the highest tariff of Rs 6.6 per unit for consumption above 500 units. Tangedco which has been making a huge loss over the free supply of 100 units to all the domestic consumers would get a higher subsidy from the government at Rs 4.5 per unit as against the existing Rs 2.5 per unit.
Hut consumers who were getting free power supply will see a hike in the fixed charges to Rs 300 from Rs 145 which would be compensated by the government. Similarly, the agricultural consumers’ fixed charges which would be paid by the government in the form of subsidy also saw a nominal hike of Rs 3,250 from the existing Rs 2,875.
