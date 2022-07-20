Hike proposes Rs 11/unit for consumption over 1,000 units

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation have steeply increased the tariff for domestic consumers with higher consumption of over 1,000 units at Rs 11 per unit.

According to the Tangedco’s tariff petition, the utility has done away with four slab system for the domestic consumers with two slabs - 0 to 500 units and above 500 units. Though the consumers falling both the slabs would get 100 units free, there would not be any more subsidy for those consuming over 500 units.