Bodies of 2 youth retrieved, search on for one more

TIRUCHY: Bodies of two youth of the three persons from Thanjavur, who were washed away, were retrieved at Mayiladuthurai on Wednesday after 35 hours of search operations.

Three youth, Akash (24), Manoj (22) and Rajesh (22), went for fishing on Monday night in the Kollidam ignoring flood alert issued by the district administration. Since there was a sudden increase in the flow in the river, the three were trapped in a sand dune in the middle of the river and were subsequently washed away. On information, Fire and Rescue Service personnel reached the spot and launched a search operation to trace them but in vain. On Wednesday afternoon, the team retrieved the body of Akash and Manoj on the banks of Kollidam at Seepuliyur in Mayiladuthurai after 35 hours of search. The search is continuing to trace Rajesh.