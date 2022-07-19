RMC issues heavy rainfall warning for 13 districts of TN

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai issued heavy rainfall warning for 13 districts of Tamil Nadu for the next two days due to atmospheric circulation in TN region. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea until the pattern changes.

"Due to atmospheric downward circulation prevailing over parts of Tamil Nadu, several districts of TN - Nilgiris, Erode, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Madurai and Ghat areas of Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni and Dindigul is likely to get heavy rains along with strong wind for the next 48 hours," said a senior RMC official.

In Chennai, the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy, and a few areas are expected to receive light to moderate rain during the evening hours. However, as the city did not witness heavy rains for the last two days, the maximum temperature has slightly increased to normal by two degrees Celsius.

"With monsoon potentially heading for a break, interior parts of Tamil Nadu could see an active period of thunderstorms over the next two weeks. Many parts of the southern part of TN are likely to get heavy rains. Additionally, a good chance for Chennai and suburbs too," said a weather blogger.

Squally weather with speed reaching 40 kmph - 50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely to prevail over Karnataka coast and adjoining the eastcentral Arabian sea for the next few days. Fishermen should not venture into the above areas in the sea, warned the centre.

According to RMC, during the last 24 hours, the highest amount of rainfall was recorded in Nilgiris with 9 cm, followed by Coimbatore 5 cm, Dindigul 4 cm, Sivaganga, Namakkal and Thirupathur received 3 cm of rainfall each.